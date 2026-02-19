Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a chilling childhood memory of her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, revealing the real-life "protective rage" that inspired her performance in the upcoming action-thriller, The Bluff. In a recent interview, the actress recounted a late-night incident in Delhi where her mother physically confronted a taxi driver to ensure their safety. Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Comforts Emotional Fan Geena Sandhu at ‘The Bluff’ Premiere Night (Watch)

'The Bluff' Role Mirrors Real-Life Incident

The story comes as Priyanka prepares for the global release of The Bluff on February 25, 2026 on Prime Video. In the film, she portrays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate who must return to her violent roots to protect her family. Priyanka noted that the instinctual ferocity her mother displayed decades ago is exactly what her character embodies on screen.

Recalling the incident from when she was roughly 11 years old, Priyanka described a tense drive back to a hotel in the national capital. The situation escalated when the driver deviated from the familiar route, claiming he was taking a "shortcut." "I remember where her inside 'Bloody Mary' came out once we were in a cab," Priyanka told ANI. "Raat ke 11 baj rahe the (it was 11:00 PM), mummy and I were alone. Suddenly, I don't know, all I saw was my mother holding the throat of the driver." Priyanka vividly remembered her mother’s immediate and forceful reaction: "She just held his neck from the back and said, ‘Drive back to the main road.’ And she slapped him... She was like, ‘I’m here with my teenage daughter.’ I had never seen that side of my mother."

Priyanka Chopra on Motherhood

While the encounter left a lasting impression on a young Priyanka who joked that she "never debated her mother on anything for the next four months" it also provided a profound lesson in the lengths a parent will go to for their child. The actress reflected on the vulnerability behind the bravado, noting that her mother was visibly "shaking" once they reached the safety of their hotel. This duality of fear and fierce protection is a central theme in The Bluff. "That feeling and rage is something a parent understands," Priyanka explained. "I had just had my daughter (Malti Marie) when I started filming. If anyone came after her, I would not spare that person. That is such a universal feeling." Priyanka Chopra at Harvard: Actress Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan While Reflecting on Her Arduous Hollywood Journey (Watch Video)

About ‘The Bluff’

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers alongside Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures, The Bluff marks a significant pivot for the actor into gritty, R-rated action. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, Karl Urban (The Boys) as the ruthless Captain Connor. The film features hand-to-hand combat and dual-handed swordplay, for which Priyanka trained for weeks. At the film's recent Los Angeles premiere, her husband, Nick Jonas, lauded her dual role as star and producer, stating he was "beyond proud" of the "intention and strength" she poured into the story.

