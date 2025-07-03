Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): The documentary titled 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story,' based on the life of young cricket sensation Unmukt Chand, has been completed and is expected to release soon.

Directed by Raghav Khanna, the documentary follows the life of Chand, who once led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup but later left Indian cricket to pursue his career in the United States.

The feature revolves around the story of a young sportsman who faced great challenges after early success. Chand, once seen as Indian cricket's next big star, struggled to break into the senior team. At 28, he made the tough decision to leave Indian cricket and move to the US in search of new opportunities.

According to a press note, Chand, while describing his journey, said, "Looking back, life has been a rollercoaster, from winning the Under-19 World Cup to retiring from Indian cricket at just 28 years of age. From being a poster boy to being trolled and then forgotten, I have lived through the extremes of public opinion."

"When Raghav told me about the documentary, I was initially hesitant, but the experience of filming it with him was cathartic, and it made me look at my own story from a new perspective. I feel it's a story that will resonate with many people who don't get what they want but are still determined enough to keep pursuing their path," he added.

Director Raghav Khanna, who previously worked on a successful documentary about filmmaker SS Rajamouli, said he was drawn to Chand's story because of its emotional highs and lows. "Unmukt's journey after the Under-19 World Cup is a tale of perseverance when hope is hard to come by. What drew me to his story was the sharp contrast between his potential and the outcome--the inversion from being hailed as Indian cricket's next big superstar to being shunned into obscurity," he said, according to a press note.

Khanna has previously worked on several well-known documentaries, including 'The Elephant Whisperers,' 'The House of Secrets,' 'The Hunt for Veerappan,' and 'Mumbai Mafia'. He is the founder of Riverland Entertainment and has worked with Netflix on multiple major projects.

The documentary is produced by Riverland Entertainment and Tudip Entertainment and is set to release soon. (ANI)

