Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Raima Sen has been roped in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' starring Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher. The filmmaker on Wednesday announced the new member on social media.

Taking to Twitter handle, Agnihotri dropped an introductory video of Raima Sen.

Also Read | Singer Sharda of ‘Titli Udi’ Fame Dies After Battling Cancer.

https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1668905925711888385?

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Look, who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar. #ATrueStory."

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Exposes Her Boobs in See Through Shirt As She Steps Out for Dinner With Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in California (View Pics).

In the video, he shared how he met Raima and asked her to join his film.

While keeping the film's details under wraps but the title reveals about its underlying theme. 'The Vaccine War' alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines. The film aims to honor the unwavering dedication of the medical community and scientists who stood tall during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Expect a compelling narrative that unveils remarkable chapters of resilience and innovation when the movie hits the theatre.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages.

The film also stars Sapthami Gowda.

Earlier, it was slated to release on Independence Day 2023.

Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri earlier said, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)