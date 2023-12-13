Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth enjoys a huge stardom. Some of his fans even worship him like a God.

As it's Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday today, one of his die-hard fans offered special prayers at a temple dedicated to Thalaiva at his home in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The fan named Karthik recently converted a part of his home space into a shrine where he also installed the actor's statue. As per Karthik, Rajinikanth's idol weighs 250 kg.

"For us, Rajinikanth is God. I have built a temple for him as a mark of respect," he had told ANI.

Undoubtedly, Rajinikanth's unmatched charisma and cinematic contributions have earned him a dedicated following that extends beyond the silver screen.

The 'Jailer' star also received several heartfelt birthday wishes from members of the film industry on social media.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."

Actor Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth," followed by multiple joined hands and red heart emoticons.

Actor and director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Thalaiva on X and wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Raghavendra Swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth."

'RRR' actor Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand. (ANI)

