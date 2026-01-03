Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's 173rd cinematic venture, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, is officially set for a Pongal 2027 release, with director Cibi Chakarvarthi confirmed to helm the project. The announcement marks a significant development for fans eagerly awaiting the veteran actor's next big-screen appearance following his ongoing commitments. ‘Thalaivar 173’: Dhanush To Direct Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Upcoming Film After Sundar C’s Exit? Here’s What We Know.

The confirmation has generated considerable buzz within the industry, pairing the iconic actor with a relatively new but successful director. Further details regarding the film's cast and crew are expected to be unveiled in the coming months as pre-production progresses.

Cibi Chakaravarthi To Helm ‘Thalaivar 173’

Cibi Chakravarty, who made his directorial debut with the successful Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Don in 2022, will be stepping into a significant new role with Thalaivar 173. Don garnered positive reviews and strong box office numbers, establishing Chakravarty as a promising talent in Tamil cinema. His selection to direct a Rajinikanth film highlights the industry's confidence in his vision and storytelling abilities.

Watch ‘Thalaivar 173’ Announcement Video

This collaboration is anticipated to offer a fresh perspective for Rajinikanth's filmography, potentially blending Chakravarty's contemporary narrative style with the superstar's enduring charisma.

Rajinikanth's Upcoming Slate

Before Thalaivar 173 enters production, Rajinikanth is currently engaged with other projects. Rajinikanth, who was last seen in LCU fame Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's highly anticipated sequel Jailer 2. Thalaivar 173 will follow this significant project, ensuring a consistent stream of releases for the superstar over the next few years.

Anticipation Builds for Pongal 2027

The Pongal festival, typically observed in mid-January, is a prime release window for major Tamil films, known for attracting large audiences. A Rajinikanth film released during this festive period often translates to substantial box office success. The early announcement of the release date allows ample time for meticulous planning and production, aiming to deliver a grand cinematic experience for the festive occasion. Rajinikanth Greets Fans With Iconic 'Muthu' Dialogue in New Year 2026 Message; Thalaiva Shares Filmy Clip With Life Lesson (View Post).

Fans and industry observers will be closely watching for further updates as Thalaivar 173 moves towards its scheduled Pongal 2027 debut.

