Entertainment News | Rajkumar Hirani's OTT Series 'Pritam and Pedro' to Stream on July 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Rajkumar Hirani's production series titled 'Pritam and Pedro' is set to release on Jio Hotstar on July 3. The makers have released the first look poster of the series.

'Pritam and Pedro' marks Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated streaming debut, bringing his signature blend of warmth, emotion and human storytelling into the long-format space for the very first time, as per the press note by Hotstar.

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The series is directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun, offers just enough to draw audiences into its quirky, rooted and unpredictable world, while keeping the larger story completely under wraps.

The poster features an abandoned ATM on a beach, two unlikely men standing beside it, and a mystery strange enough to instantly spark curiosity.

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Jio Hotstar shared the first look poster on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgtS0TskCJ/?

Rajkumar Hirani opened up about the project, saying the series has a "lot of humour, warmth and madness."

"I've always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense. The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It's been an exciting experience, and I'm happy to partner with JioHotstar for it," said Rajkumar Hirani as quoted in the press note.

Rajkumar Hirani's last directorial was Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film performed well at the box office. The movie was released in 2023. (ANI)

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