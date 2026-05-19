Mumbai, May 19: Marathi star Ashok Saraf and his actress wife Nivedita Saraf, who made their debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, have shared their thoughts the same and said that “some moments are more beautiful than words”. Ashok and Nivedita, in a collaborative post, shared a string of images ahead of their walk on the Cannes red carpet. Ashok was seen in an off-white bandhgala coat and pants. Nivedita brought her Marathi culture to the Cannes spotlight as she donned a Paithani saree and a stunning nath.

For the caption, Nivedita wrote in the collaborative post in Marathi: “Kahi kshan shabdanpeksha sundar astat… ekatra anubhavlele, japlele. Ani Aniketmule te aankhi khaas jhale (Some moments are more beautiful than words… experienced together, cherished forever. And Aniket made them even more special #Cannes.)” Ashok has made his red carpet debut at the age of 78. He is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema along with theatre. He shot to fame in the 1990s and gave out hits such as ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’, ‘Dhum Dhadaka’, ‘Balache Baap Brahmachari’, ‘Karan Arjun’, and ‘Aayatya Gharat Gharoba’. Cannes Film Festival 2026: Ammy Virk, Karan Johar, Ashok Saraf and Ashutosh Gowariker Lead Diverse Indian Delegation.

However, it wwas his show ‘Hum Paanch’, which made him a household name. The show starred Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, and Vandana Pathak. The show followed the story of Anand Mathur and his five daughters, whose pranks annoy him. Moreover, he is pestered by the sarcastic comments from his first wife, who, although dead, cannot resist interfering in his life. Marathi Actors at Cannes 2026: Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Prajaktta Mali Make a Splash in Traditional Indian Fashion (Pics and Videos).

Talking about Nivedita, she began her acting career at the age of 10 on stage and made her film debut as a child actor in the Hindi film Apnapan. She gained recognition in Marathi cinema with her first leading role in Navri Mile Navryala alongside her future husband, Ashok. Nivedita also appeared in Hindi films such as Narsimha and King Uncle. Her 1994 film Majha Chakula earned critical acclaim and marked her last major film before a hiatus. She returned to acting in the Marathi serial Bandhan in 2006.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).