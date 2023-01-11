Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): After the much-talked-about teaser of 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh', the makers on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Tanisha Santoshi, the filmmaker's daughter, dropped the trailer along with the caption, "Baat Gandhi ya Godse ki nahi hai. Baat desh ki hai! Watch the #GandhiGodseEkYudh trailer now! In cinemas this #RepublicDay, 26th January 23."

Set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. The trailer showcased a powerful glimpse into the tumultuous period following India's partition.

In the video, Mahatma Gandhi, who has always advocated for peace and nonviolence, meets an angry and vindictive Godse with a smile after being shot by him.

Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani play Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi, respectively, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Tanisha is making her debut in her father's comeback film.

'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is set in an India of the filmmaker's imagination where Mahatma Gandhi survives an assassination bid and meets his attacker, Nathuram Godse, in prison. What follows is a fiery debate and a clash of ideologies between them.

With music composed by maestro AR Rahman, the film, produced by Manila Santoshi, is all set to hit the theatres on Republic Day, January 26.

Santoshi's last directorial -- Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz-starrer romantic comedy 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' --hit the screens in 2013 and garnered a decent response from the audience.

He will also helm Mithun Chakraborty's son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi's debut film 'Bad Boy'. (ANI)

