Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment over women's contributions going unnoticed in the society on the show Shark Tank India 2. He was impressed with the business idea and concept of Chikankari on velvet presented by Poonam Rawal and Aakriti Rawal. It is said Mughal empress Nur Jahan was a skilled embroiderer and she introduced chikankari to India. To promote the skill, the mother-daughter duo from Delhi introduced chikankari on velvet with their business, House of Chikankari. Shark Tank India 2 Contestant Ganesh Balakrishnan Gets a Job Offer From Anupam Mittal.

While talking about promoting the chikankari work and doing the embroidery in a different way, Aakriti said: "We started in 2020 with big dreams on a path unknown. Exactly two years later, we were on the sets of 'Shark Tank India 2'. Consumers always thought authentic chikankari to be available only in Lucknow and offline stores elsewhere, but never on the web." Shark Tank India 2 Contestant Geeta Govinda Patil’s Unique Business Idea Impresses Anupam Mittal.

About developing the element of trust in the customer for their products, she said: "Building trust took its fair share of time. It was an absolute pleasure to interact with the Sharks and the experience gave us a new perspective and a fresh direction on our journey." They have asked for an investment of Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 1 per cent equity. It will be interesting to see if they get what they are looking for. Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).