Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are all set to make you laugh with their upcoming film 'Toaster'.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the film's teaser which is filled with humour and twists.

In the teaser, we can see Sanya and RajKummar's characters giving a toaster to the newlyweds. However, the couple's wedding was called off. Then, a series of chaos and fun starts as "miser" RajKummar tries to get the toaster back from the couple.

Abhishekh Bannerjee, Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Jitendra Joshi, and Archana Puran Singh are also a part of the film.

Also, with this film, RajKummar and his wife Patralekhaa are making their debut as producers.

Last Friday, the couple launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them.

"We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa. "With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."

Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together." (ANI)

