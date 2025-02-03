Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has been in the spotlight ever since her decision to embark on a spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. She was honoured with the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' in the Kinnar Akhara, where she conducted the Pind Daan ritual at the holy Sangam. However, her time in the Akhara was short-lived, as she and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were later expelled. In a recent interview on Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta lashed out at Baba Ramdev and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who had questioned the legitimacy of her divine title. Mamta Kulkarni Expelled From Kinnar Akhara Amidst Controversy Over Her Appointment As Mahamandaleshwar, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Also Removed.

Mamta Kulkarni Slams Baba Ramdev & Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

Baba Ramdev raised doubts about Mamta Kulkarni’s elevation to the title of Mahamandaleshwar, arguing that sainthood is earned through years of penance, not a sudden appointment. Similarly, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Dham Sarkar) also voiced his opposition, insisting that such honours should be reserved for those who truly embody the spirit of sainthood. In a fiery response to Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta shot back, telling Baba Ramdev to fear "Mahakal and Mahakali". She also retaliated against Shastri, stating, "He is just a naive boy. I have meditated for as long as he has been alive-25 years. I suggest he ask his guru about who I am and stay silent." Maha Kumbh 2025: Who Is Mamta Kulkarni? What Is Mahamandaleshwar Title Given to Former Bollywood Actress at Kinnar Akhada?

Watch Mamta Kulkarni on 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Mamta Kulkarni defended her elevation to Mahamandaleshwar, attributing it to the will of Mahadev and Maha Kaali, claiming that it was her guru's decision, and she merely followed the instructions. This came after Laxmi Narayan, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, publicly announced Mamta's new spiritual role. However, amidst the controversy surrounding her appointment, Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of the Kinnar Akhara, expelled both Mamta and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).