Joseph and Mo Han's Ne Zha 2 led the charge at the Chinese box office during the Lunar New Year holiday, setting new benchmarks in both overall earnings and Imax performance. The animated sequel to 2019's Ne Zha has already raked in a staggering USD 434.2 million, firmly establishing itself as the top performer of the holiday period. Ne Zha 2 opened to an incredible RMB 2.16 billion (USD 300 million) over its first two days, surpassing the previous record-holder Moana 2 by a considerable margin.

Record-Breaking Debut for Ne Zha 2

As the highest-grossing local film in Imax, Ne Zha 2 generated USD 22.1 million in Imax earnings, making it the fastest Imax release to hit RMB100 million in China. With two more days of the holiday period remaining, the film is on track to not only become the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time, potentially overtaking The Battle at Lake Changjin’s box office collection USD 913 million, but also to break the record for the highest animated grosser in a single market, currently held by Inside Out 2 with USD 653 million.

Ne Zha 2 Trailer

Other Notable Lunar New Year Releases

While Ne Zha 2 was the clear leader, several other films performed exceptionally well during the five-day holiday frame, contributing to the record-breaking USD 1.24 billion total for 2025.

Imax Box Office Breaks Records

With these performances, the Lunar New Year holiday has proven to be a landmark period for the Chinese film industry, with Ne Zha 2 leading the way and a strong lineup of films following closely behind.

