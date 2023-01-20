Makers of the upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film soon. Helmed by Luv Ranjan the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. The trailer of the film is going to be out on January 23, 2023. On Friday, the Aashiqui 2 actor took to her Instagram account and shared a new poster of the film which she captioned, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM." Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Film to Be Out on January 23 (View Poster).

Interestingly, the trailer of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar will be released in theatres along with the screening of the upcoming action thriller film Pathaan. Recently the makers revealed a short teaser of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar which got a massive response from the audience. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Trailer To Be Out With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Date:

With a slice of the foot-tapping title track and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video reveals the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha, who also lend their voice to the song. The short teaser gave a sneak-peek into the effervescent and mischievous world of the film, with adorable glimpses of the Jhoothi played by Shraddha and Makkaar Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha.

Apart from this, the Besharam actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film Animal. Meanwhile, Shraddha will be also seen in Chaalbaaz in London and in Naagin trilogy.