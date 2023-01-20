Rejoice! As Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's trailer release date is finally out. The makers dropped a colourful poster and revealed that the flick's trailer will be out on January 23. The movie is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Trailer To Be Out With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Release Date:

RANBIR KAPOOR - SHRADDHA KAPOOR: ‘TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR’ TRAILER ON 23 JAN… #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar - which teams #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor for the first time in this #LuvRanjan directorial - will unveil the trailer on 23 Jan 2023 … 8 March 2023 #Holi release. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/nuqrocGlBS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2023

