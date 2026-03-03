​Mumbai, March 3: Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor has turned 39 years old on Tuesday, and marking the special occasion, her brother and actor, Siddhanth Kapoor, penned a lovely birthday wish for his "sister Fishy" on his official Instagram handle. Posting a goofy selfie of the sibling duo, Siddhanth shared the caption, "Happy Birthday Sister Fishy (sic)", followed by a fish, a red heart, and a collision emoji.

The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha, commenced her acting journey with the 2010 heist film "Teen Patti". After this, she went on to do "Luv Ka The End" in 2011. Triptii Dimri Birthday: Prabhas Wishes ‘Spirit’ Co-Star As She Turns a Year Older (See Post).

She finally rose to fame with the romantic entertainer "Aashiqui 2", co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, which made her an overnight sensation. This was followed by a string of noteworthy releases such as "Haider" (2014), "Ek Villain" (2014), "ABCD 2" (2015), "Baaghi" (2016), "Stree" (2018), "Chhichhore" (2019), "Saaho" (2019), "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" (2023), and "Stree 2" (2024).

At the moment, Shraddha is busy working on the highly-awaited biopic based on the life of the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Named "Eetha", the movie will share the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers of her time. Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Siddhant Chaturvedi; Wishes Pour In As Bollywood Actress Turns 36.

Shraddha and her co-star Randeep Hooda completed the shoot for the Pune schedule of “Eetha” in February this year. Marking the wrapping up of the Pune leg of the drama, the team celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony on set. Along with director Laxman Utekar, other members of the team were also present for the celebration.

Before this, the makers had concluded the Mumbai schedule for "Eetha", which took place from late January to February. Over and above this, Shraddha will soon be seen leading the third instalment of her popular 'Stree' franchise, which is expected to reach the audience by August 2027. In addition to this, she has also been roped in for another drama titled "Nagin", produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Siddhanth Kapoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).