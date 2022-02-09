Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and interacted with his fans via "Ask Me Anything" session.

From talking about his co-star Pooja Hegde to discussing about his nature, Ranveer touched upon several topics during the interaction.

When a social media user asked about how he manages to stay positive in life, Ranveer wrote, "I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward."

He added," Life is full of suffering and existence is agonising...but as Chaplin said, 'To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordar'. (ANI)

