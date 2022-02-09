Actor Sohum Shah portrayed the interesting role of Bheema Bharti in Season 1 of 'Maharani' and he has talked about portraying interesting characters. He says if you love your work then you enjoy every bit of it. Sohum has featured in several acclaimed films such as 'Tumbbad' and 'Ship of Theseus'. He was even lauded for his performance in the series 'Maharani'. Maharani Review: Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah's Slow-Burn Political Thriller Is A Sincere Ode To Turbulent Bihar Politics (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talking about playing Bheema again, he said: "Bheema Bharti has got massive amount of love for season one. People have praised the character and related to it. But I think if you take pressure as an actor then how you would be able to do your work and give justice to the character," Sohum informs.

"If you love your work then you enjoy it, it's not a pressure for you, you enjoy every bit of it and I am enjoying every bit of it, whatever it is. It's all part of my happiness," he adds. Sohum has been reportedly shooting for 'Maharani 2' in different locations. Besides 'Maharani 2', Sohum also has Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' in the pipeline.