Entertainment News | Riteish Deshmukh Digs out Old Picture of His Father Vilasrao Deshmukh with Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:39 PM IST
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty by posting an old monochrome picture of Chakraborty with Deshmukh's father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The 'Baaghi 3' actor took to Instagram to post the blast from the past picture and captioned it with a sweet birthday wish.

"Old pic of my father & MithunDa -both of them were dear friends- for me he will always be my favourite superstar. Happy Birthday Dada love you loads ... KOI SAQUE #MithunChakraborty," Deshmukh wrote.

In the picture, Mithun is seen standing beside the former Maharashtra CM with other officials during a flag hoisting ceremony.

Others who wished the veteran actor on his birthday are actors Varun Dhawan, and Raj Babbar.(ANI)

