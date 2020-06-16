COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%

Keerthy Suresh has willingly decided to slash her remuneration keeping in mind the ongoing scenario. With theatres still being shut and producers being apprehensive to resume their shootings, the entertainment industry will face a lot of troubles before they come back to normal. And while actors have been asked to take a pay cut, Keerthy has willingly offered the same from her side. In a statement released by the actress, it has been said that she'll take 20-30% pay cut while signing her future projects. Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch).

With her decision and announcement, Keerthy has become the first Tamil actress who has willingly slashed her fees. Her move is expected to encourage her fellow contemporaries and we expect similar announcements to come in the next few days. Coming to work front, the National Award-winning actress is certainly the busiest in Tollywood.

She's currently waiting for Penguin to hit Amazon Prime and later she has Miss India that also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles. The actress will also share the screen space with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?

The Mahanati actress was also supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. However, she had a discussion with the makers and they mutually agreed to look out for her replacement. Priyamani was then announced as the new lead.

