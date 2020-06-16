Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 16, 2020 06:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)
Vicky Kaushal, Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been the topic of discussion from quite a few days. The young boy who was just 35 died by suicide. While some celebs are alleging others for making Sushant feel like an outsider in the industry, on the other end, netizens are demanding justice for the deceased. However, amid this chaos on social media, seems like Vicky Kaushal just wants to breathe positivity as his latest post suggests the same. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself wishing peace for one and all. Indeed, his words and kind and is also echoing a message which needs to be understood by all. Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!

Vicky shared a photo from the time he had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the pic, we can see the actor wearing a white kurta along with an orange bandana as he prays to the almighty. "jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo," his post's caption read. It conveys 'the ones alive and the ones who are gone, may peace be upon all.' Such a hard-hitting message via a divine post. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Post Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. 🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. The flick stars a terrific cast comprising of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The makers will start the shooting soon once things start running smoothly and there's less fear of the virus. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Vicky Kaushal
You might also like
Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!
Bollywood

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere
TV

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere
Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)
Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)
Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty
Prakash Raj on Nepotism in the Industry: 'I Have Lived Through This, Sushant Singh Rajput Couldn't'
Bollywood

Prakash Raj on Nepotism in the Industry: 'I Have Lived Through This, Sushant Singh Rajput Couldn't'
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement