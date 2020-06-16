Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been the topic of discussion from quite a few days. The young boy who was just 35 died by suicide. While some celebs are alleging others for making Sushant feel like an outsider in the industry, on the other end, netizens are demanding justice for the deceased. However, amid this chaos on social media, seems like Vicky Kaushal just wants to breathe positivity as his latest post suggests the same. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself wishing peace for one and all. Indeed, his words and kind and is also echoing a message which needs to be understood by all. Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!

Vicky shared a photo from the time he had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the pic, we can see the actor wearing a white kurta along with an orange bandana as he prays to the almighty. "jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo," his post's caption read. It conveys 'the ones alive and the ones who are gone, may peace be upon all.' Such a hard-hitting message via a divine post. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. The flick stars a terrific cast comprising of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The makers will start the shooting soon once things start running smoothly and there's less fear of the virus. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).