Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Rob Reiner, the legendary actor and director, has revealed that his friend Jamie Lee Curtis encouraged him to take on a role in the fourth season of the FX on Hulu series 'The Bear.'

The 78-year-old actor appeared in three episodes of the show, playing Albert Schnur, and praised series creator Christopher Storer for setting "such a great mood," as quoted by People magazine.

Reiner and Curtis have a long-standing friendship, which began when they played divorced parents Bob and Joan on the sitcom 'New Girl.'

The two actors appeared in several episodes of the show, including the series finale.

According to Reiner, Curtis told him about the show and encouraged him to take on the role.

"She had told me she was on the seasons before, and then when I was asked to do it, I said, 'I don't know,' and she said, 'No, you've got to do it! It's really fun!'" Reiner shared, as quoted by People magazine.

Reiner, who has also directed several films, including 'This Is Spinal Tap,' explained that he enjoys acting because it's a low-stress experience.

"It's fun to act, and I love acting because it's no worries. You just show up and do your work," he said, as quoted by People magazine.

Curtis, who is married to Reiner's 'This Is Spinal Tap' costar Christopher Guest, won an Emmy Award for her role as Donna Berzatto on 'The Bear' in 2024.

In her acceptance speech, she praised the show's themes of healing and helping others. (ANI)

