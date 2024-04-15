Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): It's a wrap for Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli's third season of 'Mismatched'.

On Monday, Rohit took to Instagram and shared that the shooting on 'Mismatched 3' has come to an end. He also shared a few pictures with his co-star Prajakta.

Also Read | Surabjit Jaybelly Baldeo Dies at 66; Indian Origin South African Musician Was Popularly Known As Barry Baldeo.

"This is us. Until next time.. #MismatchedS03 Season Wrap!," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5yLRyGNXEx/

Also Read | Rapper King to Perform In Bangladesh For the First Time On April 18.

The update about the upcoming season has left fans excited.

"Wow...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Yaay....eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade also featured in the first and second seasons of Mismatched.

Rohit made his film debut with 'Dear Zindagi' (2016) in a supporting role. He later starred in films such as 'Hichki', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Ludo'. However, it's Netflix's series 'Mismatched' that made him extremely popular. He also earned the tag of being referred to as a 'national crush' with fangirls crushing over him after watching his performance in the show.

In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)