Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Ronit Roy is all set to host a new crime drama titled 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'.

The upcoming show will depict a riveting series of 65 episodes covering the range of crimes people witness including honour killings, crimes of passion, crimes related to family disputes over various reasons, sexual harassment, and crimes due to social media.

Talking about his stint as a host, Ronit said, "I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents."

He added, "This venture aims to reflect the hard-hitting realities of our society on the back of its mesmerizing episodes. Narrating these stories gives me a wonderful opportunity to create a deeper connection with them."

'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' will air on Colors TV soon. (ANI)

