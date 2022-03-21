New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan has become the latest celebrity to come out in support of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest film 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

On Sunday, Aamir visited the national capital to attend a fan event for the SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR'.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shares Maternity Photoshoot in Black Leotard, Pregnant Bollywood Actress and Husband Anand Ahuja Super Excited Expecting Their First Bundle of Joy.

On being asked by the media if he had watched 'The Kashmir Files', Aamir said in Hindi, "Ji zaroor dekhunga main...Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hain jo dil dukta hain usme...jo Kashmiri Pandits k sath hua hain, wo dukh ka baat hain...aur aise film jo bani hain uss topic pe woh yakennan har Hindustandi ko dekhna chaiye (Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians)."

He added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it. I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful."

Also Read | World Poetry Day 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana Urges Everyone To Pour Their Hearts Out to Each Other.

'The Kashmir Files', which has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office so far, features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)