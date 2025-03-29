Los Angeles [us], March 29 (ANI): Filmmaker Ryan Coogler would like to work with Denzel Washington on 'Black Panther 3'.

Speaking on the Nightcap podcast with hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Coogler affirmed that he plans to cast Washington in the next superhero installment, as per Variety.

"I've been dying to work with Denzel. I'm hoping we can make that happen. I've got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he's interested, man, it's going to happen. He's a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He's all about looking out for us, now," Coogler said.

Sharped asked how long it would be until "Black Panther 3" happens, to which Coogler said, "Not long."

In November, Washington casually told Australia's "Today" that Coogler was writing a part for him in "Black Panther 3." Marvel has yet to officially unveil the sequel; in fact, the studio has only officially dated two "Avengers" sequels and "Spider-Man 4" beyond 2025. (ANI)

