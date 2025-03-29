Aditi Rao Hydari has emerged as a style icon in the fashion world, particularly known for her stunning lehenga looks that beautifully blend tradition with contemporary flair. Her affinity for lehengas showcases not only her impeccable taste but also her ability to redefine ethnic wear for modern occasions. 5 Sarees from Aditi Rao Hydari's Wardrobe That Are Perfect for Summer Weddings (View Pics).

Aditi often opts for rich fabrics and intricate embellishments, which add a touch of luxury to her outfits. Whether she chooses classic silk, flowing georgette, or sheer net, each lehenga tells a story of elegance and artistry. The play of colours in her ensembles is another highlight; she embraces hues that range from soft pastels to bold jewel tones, ensuring that her looks are both eye-catching and sophisticated. Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika Padukone & Other B-town Actresses Who Wore Sarees for Their Wedding Ceremony (View Pics).

One of the striking features of Aditi's lehenga style is her keen eye for detail. Be it the intricate embroidery, delicate sequins, or artistic prints, she often wears lehengas that showcase craftsmanship at its finest. Additionally, her choice of blouses—ranging from off-shoulder to high-neck—adds a modern twist to the traditional silhouette, allowing her to exude confidence and grace. To check out some of Aditi Rao Hydari's lehenga designs, keep scrolling!

Love for Phulkari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning AF!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Regale

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty You

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Things Bright

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Eyes on Her

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Alluring

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Accessories are also pivotal in enhancing her lehenga looks. Aditi often complements her outfits with statement jewellery, traditional juttis, and elegant clutches, which serve to elevate her overall aesthetic. With her captivating presence and keen fashion sensibility, Aditi Rao Hydari has undoubtedly set a benchmark in lehenga styling, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion scene.

