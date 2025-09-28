Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Olympian shuttler Saina Nehwal took part in a friendly match at India's first CXO Pickleball League on Saturday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The country's first-ever CXO Pickleball League has been organised by Gravate Sports (grv8), co-founded by RJ Anmol and Puneet Goyal. On the occasion, sports icon Saina Nehwal joined business stalwart Niranjan Hiranandani for the event and even teamed up for a friendly match.

In a light-hearted moment, Hiranandani also received an autographed racket from Saina.

Pickleball is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing sports globally, with the country quickly catching up.

Speaking about the sport's rising popularity, Saina said, "I'm hearing that pickleball might be included in the Olympics in the coming years, and I won't be surprised if that happens. I see a lot of people playing it as a source of entertainment."

As a word of caution, she added, "I would just say that one should play the sport carefully and with proper guidance, as I've seen many regular players suffer injuries."

With 16 teams and 31 matches, the day saw several CXOs taking to the court and enjoying the league in high spirits.

Meanwhile, the CXO Pickleball League will allow corporates across industries, from finance and fintech to technology, media, lifestyle, and consumer brands, to nominate teams of up to three members, including at least one senior leader. Participants have been trained by AIPA-certified coaches through flexible pickleball clinics before competing in a spirited tournament at the exclusive sea-facing courts of Taj Lands End.

The winners will earn the unique opportunity to meet the Olympic medallist.

The event will culminate in a curated sundowner and gourmet dining experience, designed to facilitate high-quality networking among participating CXOs and industry peers. With this launch, Gravate Sports aims to pioneer a new category of corporate sporting leagues in India, building a vibrant ecosystem where sport fuels both professional and personal growth. (ANI)

