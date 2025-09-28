Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and began singing at the age of 13 in 1942. What started as a necessity soon became history in the making. Across seven decades, the “Nightingale of India” recorded more than 25,000 songs in 36 languages, leaving behind a treasure of music that transcends generations and borders. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, but her melodies remain immortal in the hearts of listeners of Indian film music across the globe. Let's take a look at a few iconic numbers of Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar 95th Birth Anniversary 2024: On Queen of Melody’s Birthday, Singer’s Old Letter to PM Narendra Modi Draws Attention.

Iconic Songs of Lata Mangeshkar, Nightingale of India

On Lata Mangeshkar's 96th birth anniversary on September 28, 2025, we revisit eight of her most iconic songs that capture her versatility, emotion and unmatched legacy.

1. 'Lag Jaa Gale' - Watch Video:

From the movie Woh Kaun Thi (1964), composed by Madan Mohan with Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and picturised on the beautiful actress Sadhana, this song remains one of the most loved tracks in Indian cinema. Its lyrics about embracing the one you love are evergreen, but what truly makes it unforgettable is Lata ji’s mesmerising voice. You can listen to the original "Lag Jaa Gale" on YouTube.

2. 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' - Watch Video:

More than just a song, "Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai" became an anthem of togetherness. Composed by music director duo Laxmikant Pyarelal and written by Santosh Anand for the film Shor (1972), it remains one of Lata Mangeshkar’s most listened-to songs.

3. 'O Paalanhaare' - Watch Video:

Even in the later stages of her career, Lata Mangeshkar continued to deliver gems. This devotional track from Aamir Khan's film Lagaan in 2001, composed by AR Rahman, remains deeply spiritual. It reflects the pain, hope, and prayers of an entire village in the film. Lata Mangeshkar's bhajans, like "O Paalanhaare", prove her ability to touch the divine through her voice.

4. 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' - Watch Video:

"Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai", the iconic SD Burman composition from Dev Anand's film Guide (1965), picturised on actress Waheeda Rehman, celebrates freedom and joy. Its melody and multilayered sound with the beats of the dholak and the subtle ghungroo, makes the song irresistible, with meaningful lyrics by senior Burman.

5. 'Aye Dil-e-Nadan' - Watch Video:

From the historical film Razia Sultan (1983), this soulful track starring actress Hema Malini carries profound questions about love and destiny. While the subject could have felt heavy, Lata Mangeshkar’s voice adds depth and beauty, making it soothing and thought-provoking. "Aye Dil-e-Nadan" was composed by Khayyam, with lyrics by Jan Nisar.

6. 'Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh' - Watch Video:

This song from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), with its unique Latin-jazz-inspired interludes, won over audiences instantly. Interestingly, the film’s music even beat Mughal-e-Azam at the 1961 Filmfare Awards. Decades later, "Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh", sung by Lata Mangeshkar, composed by music director duo Shankar Jaikishan, penned by Shailendra, and picturised on actress Meena Kumari and actor Raaj Kumar, continues to be sung at family gatherings, karaoke nights and antakshari games.

7. 'Hothon Mein Aisi Baat' - Watch Video:

This Lata Mangeshkar song from Jewel Thief (1967) stands tall among Bollywood’s most iconic. With SD Burman’s evergreen tune and catchy beats, and Majrooh Sultanpuri's words, "Hothon Mein Aisi Baat" has elegant choreography picturised on actress Vyjayanthimala and Dev Anand. It's a situational song that balances grace, playfulness and intrigue.

8. 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha' - Watch Video:

"Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha" is a gentle yet powerful track and expresses gratitude to the lover for his affections. Madan Mohan’s melody combined with Raja Mehdi Ali Khan's delicate lyrics and Lata Mangeshkar’s tender rendition, the song creates a magic that still feels fresh six decades later.

Lata Mangeshkar's Timeless Voice of Love and Melody

From romantic ballads to bhajans, from soulful ghazals to playful duets, Lata Mangeshkar gave India its soundtrack for life. Her songs didn’t just entertain listeners, they healed, inspired and brought people together. Truth be told, Lata ji’s music is not of the past, but forever the present.

