Los Angeles, Sep 12 (PTI) Veteran Hollywood star Sally Field has joined the cast of Focus Features' upcoming movie "Spoiler Alert".

A tragicomic love story, the movie is based on journalist Michael Ausiello's bestselling memoir of the same title, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Radhika Madan Looks Like a Pretty-Girl-Next-Door In her White Mini Dress (View Pics).

Michael Showalter will direct the film, which will be led by actors Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge.

The story follows Ausiello (Parsons) who unpacks the emotional maelstrom into which his relationship was plunged in the 11 months that took his partner, photographer Kit (Aldridge), from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his passing.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Rules the Internet As He Shares Monochrome Pictures Flaunting His Rugged Look!.

Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple's 14-year romance.

Field, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, will essay the role of Marilyn, the mother of Kit.

David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage and Ausiello wrote the screenplay of the film.

Showalter is producing the film with Jordana Mollick under their Semi-Formal Productions banner.

Parsons will also serve as producer alongside Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey under their That's Wonderful Productions banner.

"Spoiler Alert" will start production in New York City later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)