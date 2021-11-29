Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday visited the Gandhi Ashram, also known as Sabarmati Ashram, here in Gujarat and tried his hands on a charkha, a khadi spinning wheel, an Ashram official said.

According to sources, Khan was in Ahmedabad for the promotion of his recently-released movie "Antim: The Final Truth".

Before visiting the multiplex where the movie is being screened, the actor visited the Ashram, which had been the home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930, said Head of the IT and Technology, Sabarmati Ashram Preservation & Memorial Trust, Virat Kothari.

"It was purely his personal visit and was not part of his movie promotion. He followed all the protocols and rules during his visit. I apprised him about the history and importance of the Ashram and also showed him the Hriday Kunj, Gandhiji's room inside the Ashram," he said.

Khan, who was visiting the Ashram for the first time, was accompanied by movie director Mahesh Manjrekar.

When Khan could not produce a cotton thread properly on the charkha despite his keen interest in learning the technique, he told his instructor Pratimaben that he will come back again, without informing anyone, just to learn this technique, another instructor told reporters.

In his message in the visitors' book, Khan paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, saying he felt privileged to visit this place and hopes to "visit the Ashram again to learn more" in the future.

