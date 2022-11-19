Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a gratitude letter for the overwhelming response of the audience to her action thriller 'Yashoda'.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 'O Antava' actor dropped a thank you note.

The post read, "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine."

She also thanked the team of 'Yashoda'.

"And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project," Samantha added.

In the movie, Samantha played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

With 'Yashoda', Samantha has collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for 'The Family Man'. Recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.

The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.

'Yashoda' is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film.

The movie was released on November 11.

Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. (ANI

