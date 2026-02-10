Renowned director Gunasekhar has made a return to contemporary storytelling with his latest Telugu film, Euphoria. Released on February 6, 2026, the social thriller features Sara Arjun and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. The film serves as a departure from the director's recent large-scale mythological projects, focusing instead on a gritty narrative inspired by real-life incidents that recently shook Hyderabad. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ to NOT Stream on Netflix Like Part 1? OTT Release Details of Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film Inside.

The story revolves around Chaitra (played by Sara Arjun), a bright student with aspirations of becoming a civil servant. Her life takes a harrowing turn after a single day leads her into a world of narcotics and crime. The narrative is heavily inspired by the 2022 Jubilee Hills pub case and explores the fallout of a sexual assault involving minors from influential families.

Unlike traditional dramas, Euphoria places a heavy emphasis on parental responsibility and the "No means no" philosophy of consent. It also deconstructs the stereotype that delinquency is reserved for "back-benchers," showing how even top-ranking students can be pulled into a cycle of drug abuse and violence.

The film marks Sara Arjun's debut in a lead Tollywood role following her successful stint as a child artist (notably in Ponniyin Selvan and Dhurandhar). She is joined by veteran actress Bhumika Chawla, who plays Vindhya, a college principal who faces a moral dilemma involving her own son.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the lead cast includes Sara Arjun, Bhumika Chawla, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The supporting cast features Nassar, Vignesh Gavireddy, and Likhita Yalamanchali. The music is handled by Kaala Bhairava. Euphoria is bankrolled by Neelima Guna (Gunaa Teamworks)

Produced on a modest budget of approximately INR 15 crore, Euphoria aimed for a realistic, grounded appeal rather than a commercial blockbuster feel. Early trade reports indicate a steady but quiet start at the box office.

The film collected roughly INR 0.69 crore worldwide on its opening day. While it received positive feedback for its first-half pacing and strong message, its performance over the first week will determine if it reaches the estimated break-even target of INR 30 crore in gross collections.

Director Gunasekhar spent nearly six months auditioning fresh faces to ensure the teenage characters felt authentic. The film has been granted an 'A' certification due to its raw portrayal of substance abuse and social crime. In recent interviews, Sara Arjun described the role as "emotionally uncomfortable" yet essential, marking a significant milestone in her transition to adult roles.

