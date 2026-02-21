Mumbai, February 21: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday remembered legendary actress Nutan on her 35th death anniversary, paying tribute to her lasting impact on Indian cinema. He shared the song ‘Woh Chand Khila Woh Taare’ as a quiet homage to the celebrated star. Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage featuring several pictures of the actress. He also shared a video clip of the song “Woh Chand Khila Woh Tare” from the 1959 film “Anari” picturised on late stars Nutan and Raj Kapoor. Jackie wrote: “Remembering Nutan ji on her death anniversary.”

“Anari” is a comedy film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film stars Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Motilal and Lalita Pawar. This was among the few films in which Lalita Pawar played a positive role and Motilal a role with shades of grey. The film was remade in Tamil as Pasamum Nesamum and in Turkish as Derbeder, Enayi. Shyam Benegal Death Anniversary 2025: Jackie Shroff Remembers, Pays Tributes to Veteran Filmmaker for Contribution to Indian Cinema.

Jackie Shroff Pays Tributes to Nutan on Her Death Anniversary

Remembering Nutan ji on her death anniversary 🙏 #Nutan pic.twitter.com/a9A5soHsKM — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 21, 2026

It became the highest-grossing film of 1959 with Box Office India declaring it "Super Hit". The film followed Raj, an honest man, finds himself in trouble when he is accused of killing his landlady who was poisoned.

Nutan was noted for her naturalistic acting in parts of conflicted women often deemed unconventional. In a career spanning four decades, she appeared in more than 80 films, that ranged in genre from urban romances to socio-realist dramas. Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Jackie Shroff Remembers the Legend with a Heartfelt Message, Says the Icon Is 'Always in Our Hearts' (View Post).

Nutan began her career at 14 in the 1950 film Hamari Beti, directed by her mother. She subsequently starred in the films Nagina and Hum Log. She continued playing leading roles through the 1960s until the late 1970s and went on to win the award four times for her roles in Sujata, Bandini, Milan and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.

Some of her other films of this period include Anari, Chhalia, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Khandan, Saraswatichandra, Anuraag and Saudagar. She was last seen in the film Insaniyat in 1994 in which she appeared posthumously.

Nutan was married to naval Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl from 1959 until her death from breast cancer in 1991. Their only child, son Mohnish Bahl is an actor.

