Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to come up with her next film 'Mrs'. The makers unveiled the teaser on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios handle shared the teaser video. "All set to inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges & triumphs faced by women globally at the world stage! We are happy to announce our film #Mrs, a captivating story of strength & resilience, will have its World Premiere at #TalinnBlackNightsFilmFestival on 17th November. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics' Pick Competition category at the film festival," said the caption.

In the teaser, Sanya is seen juggling between her household chores and patriarchy rules.

It is helmed by 'Cargo' fame Arati Kadav and is produced by Harman Baweja.

Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.

The film is the Hindi adaption of Malayalam drama, 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

'Mrs' will have its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17.

Apart from this, Sanya will be seen in the highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall Sam Manekshaw.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action film 'Animal'. (ANI)

