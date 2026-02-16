Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference After Receiving Bail in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor’s Manager

Veteran Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 16, 2026, providing a temporary reprieve in a long-standing INR 9 crore cheque bounce case. Following the court’s decision, the actor’s management confirmed that he will soon address the media to clarify his legal and financial standing. Rajpal Yadav Granted Interim Bail in INR 9 Crore Case After Depositing Partial Dues.

Court Grants Interim Relief to Rajpal Yadav

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the suspension of Yadav’s sentence until March 18, 2026, after the actor successfully deposited INR 1.5 crore with the complainant, M/S Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. The court noted that the relief was granted partly to allow the actor to attend his niece's wedding, scheduled for February 19 in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the bail conditions, Yadav was required to furnish a personal bond of INR 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount. He has also been directed to surrender his passport and must appear for the next hearing either in person or via video conferencing.

Rajpal Yadav's Upcoming Press Conference

Shortly after the ruling, Yadav’s long-time manager, Goldie, expressed relief over the development. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that the actor intends to hold a press conference within the next 48 hours to address the public and the film fraternity.

"It is a happy day for us," Goldie stated. "Rajpal sir will hold a press conference in a day or two to give further clarity on the matter. Until then, we request patience."

More About the Dispute

The legal battle dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following the film's poor performance at the box office, the actor struggled to repay the debt. Over the last 15 years, the amount ballooned to approximately INR 9 crore due to interest and penalties.

In 2018, a magisterial court convicted Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After repeatedly failing to honour payment undertakings, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender on February 5, 2026. He had been lodged in Tihar Jail since his surrender.

Industry Support

The actor’s recent imprisonment saw a significant wave of support from the Bollywood community. Prominent figures, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devg,n reportedly reached out to the family, with some offering financial assistance and others pledging work to help the actor stabilise his finances. Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Today: Sonu Sood Prays for Relief; Delhi HC To Decide on Actor’s Release (View Post).

The court will review the progress of the remaining payments during the next scheduled hearing on March 18.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).