Kathal Movie Review: There are quite a few similarities between Sanya Malhotra's new Netflix film Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery and Sonakshi Sinha's Prime Video series Dahaad. Both are centred around two centred female cops from lower caste, trying to make a stand around frivolity of the system around them, the upper caste snobbery of their colleagues and dastardly politicians. Even though, Kathal may start with about a quirky investigation of missing jackfruits, Sanya's Inspector Mahima Bhosar, like Sonakshi's Anjali Bhaati, ends up investigating a case about a missing girl. Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Confirms Being Part Of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film, Calls Herself Lucky (Watch Video).

What makes Kathal be so distinct from Dahaad - apart from the location setting (one is UP, the other is Rajasthan) - is that while latter is a gritty drama with thriller elements, Kathal is more of a social dramedy with investigative traits. So it starts with the mystery of missing jackfruits from the garden of the upper-caste MLA Pateria (Vijay Raaz). They are not just any jackfruits, but that of Uncle Hong variety, leading to mildly amusing jokes about the clueless cops being confused for a second if 'Uncle Hong' is someone who has died on that tree or if he is the thief.

Once that confusion is cleared instantly, the case is tasked to a bemused Mahima, who would rather handle a real case. However, while tackling the missing fruits and their arrogant owner, Mahima actually gets hold of a proper case to handle - that of a missing girl, who may or may not have something to do with the jackfruits.

Watch the Trailer of Kathal:

Apart from the upper-caste arrogance of the men around her and the red-tapism in her department, Mahima also need to take case of the fact that her lover Saurabh Dwivedi (Anant Joshi) is her subordinate and they can't marry unless he is promoted. So much that she doesn't want any further promotion for herself. Maybe I am wrong, but do police departments keep a husband and wife in the same police station? Wouldn't her boyfriend getting a promotion mean one of them would be transferred anyway.

I could also sense a hypocritical stance in Mahima, or rather in the writers, when she is annoyed with her subordinate female constable when she tells her she doesn't want promotion because she wants to be with her husband. I wished that constable would have held the mirror for her superior, even if it meant suspension for her. Considering Mahima is shown to be a strong, opinionated female cop, it is annoying that the makers needed her to put her growth aspirations aside for the man in her life. Sanya Malhotra Shares Dreamy Aesthetic Post on Instagram and Enjoys Poolside View in Sexy Yellow and Off White Bikini.

While the subplot wasn't to my liking, the main plotline felt more of a mixed bag. Kathal starts off good - the disappearance of the missing jackfruits, the depiction of the bumbling cops and the satirical depiction of the political situation and the media, led by yellow journalist Anup (Rajpal Yadav), get things rolling on a good note. The ego plays between Pateria and his son-in-law had mirth in it. When Mahima stumbles upon the missing girl's story through the jackfruit investigation and realises this is the case that she needs the pursue, I was all on board with her.

Unfortunately, here's where Kathal somewhat derails more so with its pacing and that it keeps struggling with the tonality. With Vijay Raaz put on the sidelines, the transition of the tracks lacks the spunk which the earlier portions of the film had, and lacks the engagement needed even when it dealt with a serious topic of girl trafficking. The investigation portions lack the bite, while the satire fizzles out in these portions. The slapstick climax of the film, involving the great Raghubir Yadav, is simply the crown of how the film has lost its rails by the end.

Final Thoughts

One thing that you would like about the film is Sanya Malhotra's assured performance. The actress carries her role with a dignified grace that certainly deserves a better-writteb=n film, and this fruitless mystery isn't eligible enough for that. Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 2.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).