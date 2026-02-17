In a series of candid revelations, Sunita Ahuja has addressed the persistent rumours of infidelity surrounding her husband, Bollywood veteran Govinda. In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Ahuja spoke about the emotional toll of their 38-year marriage, stating that while she considers Govinda her "childhood love," her forgiveness comes with a strict condition: a complete change in his lifestyle and adherence to her rules. Did Sunita Ahuja Hint at Reconciliation With Husband Govinda in Emotional Throwback Post?.

Sunita Ahuja’s Ultimate Condition for Forgiveness

Sunita, who has recently become more vocal through her digital platform, did not mince words when discussing the possibility of reconciliation. While she admitted that a relationship spanning four decades cannot be discarded overnight, she emphasised that she will no longer tolerate the "disrespect" of public scandals.

"You never know. He is my childhood love," Sunita shared in her vlog. "If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him. I don't want to hear everything in the news."

Concerns Over Family and Sugar Daddy Culture

The actor's wife expressed particular frustration regarding Govinda’s age and his responsibilities as a father. She alleged that younger women in the industry often target established stars for financial gain, a trend she finds particularly damaging to their family unit.

"You can't do all this at the age of 63," she remarked. "In your youth, even I partied and enjoyed life, but there is a time for everything. You have to get Tina married; Yash has his career to focus on. This is not the age where I can handle such stress. I am going through menopause."

Sunita further alleged that certain "struggling" individuals view senior actors as a "sugar daddy" to manage their expenses, adding that she believes Govinda is often "innocent" or "foolish" enough to be misled by those around him.

Govinda’s Response to the Infidelity Allegations

The actor, known popularly as "Chi Chi," recently broke his silence on the matter during an interaction with ANI. While he did not directly confirm any specific affair, he described the situation as a "conspiracy" and suggested his wife might be being manipulated into making public statements.

"What I’ve been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem," Govinda stated. He defended his professional conduct, noting that throughout his career with numerous superstars, no heroine has ever accused him of misbehaviour.

Watch Sunita Ahuja’s Latest YouTube Video:

More About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Marital Tension

The couple, who married in 1987, has faced a turbulent year. Reports of a possible divorce surfaced in late 2025, though they made several joint appearances to dispel the rumours. The tension escalated recently when Sunita hinted at a specific woman named "Komal" being involved in the actor’s life, leading to a public back-and-forth between the spouses. Govinda REACTS to Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Ghar Mein Baithegi to Zyada Interview Degi’ (Watch Video).

Sunita concluded her latest update with a message of hope for the future, posting a throwback photo with Govinda and his late mother with the caption, "Good old days will be back soon."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Sunita Ahuja). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).