Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan sparkled in purple as she shared some stunning pictures of herself on social media. The Kedarnath actor captioned the string of images on Instagram with emojis. In the first picture, Sara could be seen striking an elegant pose donning a see-through purple saree having shimmery embroidery. The fusion of purple and magenta ruffled blouse added charm to the stunning actor. Sara sported a dewy makeup look with matching purple eyeshadow and a shade of soft pink lipstick. Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan to Malaika Arora, 7 Bollywood Divas Who Swear by Yoga to Stay Fit and Healthy.

In the second picture, she accessorized her look with small-studded golden and purple earrings, looking stunning as usual. In the third picture, the actor posed sideways not facing the camera. Sara exuded grace and confidence, donning the saree, looking no less than royalty. Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many notable films to her name like, Atrangi Re, Love Aaj Kal, and Simmba. She often shares fun and quirky videos on her social media, poking fun at her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan Is Bold and Edgy as She Stuns in a Black Thigh-High Slit Gown by David Koma (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan in Purple Ethnic Wear!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

She also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)