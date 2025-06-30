Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with 'Nadaaniyan' in March 2025, is now back with another film titled 'Sarzameen'.

In the movie, he will be seen sharing screen space with versatile actors Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On Monday, the makers shared the film's teaser and announced that it will be released on JioHotstar on July 25. Kayoze Irani has directed the project.

On what audience can expect from 'Sarzameen', Kayoze in a press note said, "Sarzameen will always hold a special place in my heart, not just because it marks my first feature film as a director, but because it gave me the chance to tell a story that is both deeply intimate and profoundly intense. I'm incredibly thankful to Karan, Apoorva, and the entire Dharma family for placing their trust in me."

"Working with phenomenal artists like Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma'am, and Ibrahim each of whom brought such emotional depth and honesty to their performances has been nothing short of a privilege...The emotional battlefield in Sarzameen is just as powerful and consuming as the one unfolding on the frontlines," he added.

Producer Karan Johar also expressed excitement about the film. "Sarzameen is a deeply emotional story about duty, family, and the choices that define us. It's not just a thriller, it's a personal and powerful journey that speaks to the times we live in. With honesty and heart, it explores what it means to stay true to your values when everything around you is tested," he said.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the film follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a decorated army officer known for his unshakeable sense of duty and personal sacrifice. As Meera (Kajol), a strong mother and wife, fights to hold the family together, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) brings a raw, simmering intensity to the role of a young man caught between shadowed memories and unsettling truths, the press note said. (ANI)

