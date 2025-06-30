Fact Check: Did Netflix Announce ‘Squid Game’ Cinematic Universe After South Korean Series Ended With Cate Blanchett Cameo? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Pic (SPOILER ALERT)

The third and final season of Netflix’s immensely popular South Korean series Squid Game concluded on June 27, with all six episodes now available on the platform. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game was initially intended as a one-season miniseries, but its global popularity compelled the makers to extend it for two more seasons, with the final season split into two halves of a single storyline. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Review: Thrilling Set-Pieces, Strong Performances – and an Emotionally Numbing Finale.

Squid Game Season 3 provides a fitting conclusion to the story of the series’ protagonist, Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), while also tying up most of the narrative arcs established over the three seasons. However, don’t expect a conventional good-versus-evil resolution - this finale may not leave you smiling.

The season also delivers a major surprise with a cameo from Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, teasing the global reach of the Squid Games beyond South Korea. But before we delve into that, let’s address a viral image circulating online - one that suggests the Squid Game franchise is expanding far beyond the original series. Or is it?

The 'Squid Game Cinematic' Universe?

A viral image claims that Squid Game is evolving into a sprawling franchise, with spin-offs and even a prequel in the works. According to the graphic, following Season 3, we can expect Squid Game USA, Squid Game 1987, and Squid Game 2.8, all culminating in Squid Game World.

The Truth? The Image Is Edited

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your perspective), the image is clearly doctored. Netflix has never made such an announcement at any fan event - had they done so, it would have been major news. Squid Game’ Season 3: Ranking Every Major Death From Least to Most Impactful in Final Season of Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series.

This isn’t the first time this infographic has circulated on social media, either. Over the past few months, multiple fact-checks have debunked it.

That said, not everything in the graphic is false, which brings us to…

'Squid Game USA' and Cate Blanchett’s Cameo

For weeks, rumours have swirled that Netflix is developing an American spin-off unrelated to the original Korean series. Reports suggest acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, The Social Network) is attached as showrunner, though neither he nor Netflix has confirmed this. David Fincher To Develop New ‘Squid Game’ Series for Netflix – Reports.

This speculation gains traction thanks to the Season 3 finale’s surprise cameo. After meeting Gi-hun’s daughter in Los Angeles and delivering her late father’s remaining prize money, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) drives away—only to spot two people playing ddakji, the infamous paper-tile flipping game. This was the same game used by recruiters in the Korean series to lure desperate contestants (including Gong Yoo’s character, who died by suicide in Season 2 after losing a game of roulette).

This time, however, the recruiter is an American woman - played, unexpectedly, by Cate Blanchett. She locks eyes with the Front Man and smiles, seemingly recognising him.

Cate Blanchett Cameo in 'Squid Game' Season 3 Finale

What Does the Cameo Mean?

On the surface, it simply reinforces that the Squid Games are a global phenomenon, with recruitment tactics mirroring those in South Korea. Blanchett’s appearance could be seen as a playful nod to the show’s massive reach - after all, landing an Oscar-winning Hollywood star for a brief cameo is no small feat. (At one point, Leonardo DiCaprio was even rumoured to appear - though it’s his The Aviator co-star who ultimately made the cut.) Leonardo DiCaprio to Cameo in ‘Squid Game Season 3’? Here’s What Netflix Has To Say on HOT Casting Rumour!

Under normal circumstances, we might dismiss this as a one-off stunt. But with David Fincher’s American spin-off still a possibility, there’s a chance Blanchett’s recruiter could return in a larger role.

PS: Netflix is still actively developing the second season of their reality show based on the show. So there's that.

