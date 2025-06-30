Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan made a stellar comeback to the industry after almost three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. The RS Prasanna directorial, featuring Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The movie has received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Amid the film's success, the Bollywood superstar opened up about his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan and revealed that several A-list heroines had rejected the role of the female lead. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor all turned down the role. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive).

Did Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor Reject ‘Thugs of Hindostan’?

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Aamir Khan revealed that before Fatima Sana Shaikh was cast as the female lead in Thugs of Hindostan, several top actresses had rejected the offer. Recalling the incident, the actor said, "When we were casting, no heroines agreed to do the film. Deepika sad no, Alia was a no and Shraddha also said no." He added that eventually, director Vijay Krishna Acharya finalised Fatima Sana Shaikh for the role. He added that despite her test going well, producer Aditya Chopra and Vijay Krishna Acharya decided not to pair Fatima opposite Aamir as he played her father in the 2016 hit, Dangal.

Aamir Khan at ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Premiere

Talking about the casting logic, Aamir Khan said, "I don't believe in such things because I am neither her father in real life nor her boyfriend. We are just ators making a film. Aren't we underestimating our audience by assuming that they won't understand that?" Earlier in a podcast with Raj Shamani, the Bollywood superstar revealed that he did not like Thugs of Hindostan and even told Aditya Chopra that the movie would flop. He said, "Mujhe bhi Thugs of Hindostan pasand nahi thi. Aaj mai khul ke bol sakta hoon. He revealed that he was not happy when the film was released. Thugs of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif's Pirate Saga Needed Less of Jack Sparrow Buffoonery and More of Amitabh Bachchan Badassery.

Watch Aamir Khan’s Full Interview With the Lallantop:

Aamir Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, will next be reportedly seen making a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie featuring Rajinikanth. A recent report revealed that the actor will appear in the last 15 minutes of the film for a high-voltage face-off sequence.

