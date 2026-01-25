New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Late actor Satish Shah will be honoured with the Padma Shri award posthumously.

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation.

Veteran actor Satish Shah was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines.

Shah passed away on October 25 last year, leaving a lasting mark on Indian cinema and television.

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah trained at FTII and began his career with minor roles before gaining fame with the 1983 cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'.

He delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', and became a television favourite with shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. (ANI)

