1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently met an ardent fan of his from Madurai who runs an eatery in which he sells parottas at an economical price of INR five a piece for the sake of the poor, has now gifted the fan a gold chain in appreciation of his honourable efforts. Rajinikanth 75th Birthday: Superstar Expresses Gratitude for Birthday Wishes; Calls His Fans ‘The Divine Force’ That Sustains Him! (See Post)

Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain

Sources close to the actor shared pictures of the actor meeting his ardent fan, Rajini Sekar from Madurai along his family members. They also shared a picture of the actor gifting the fan a gold chain. The pictures have now gone viral on the Internet. On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on director Nelson's Jailer 2. The actor had only recently confirmed that he would be beginning work on director Cibi Chakravarthy's film in April this year.

Rajinikanth Confirms April Shoot

Rajinikanth, who met his fans outside his residence on the festival day of Pongal earlier this month, was asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International. Responding to the question, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer." The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173. Rajinikanth Greets Fans With Iconic 'Muthu' Dialogue in New Year 2026 Message; Thalaiva Shares Filmy Clip With Life Lesson (View Post)

Inside the Director Switch

It may be recalled that one of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was to originally direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C later opted out of the project. Soon after Sundar C's exit, the makers, in the new year, announced that director Cibi Chakravarthy would be directing the film. Music for the film, which has the tag line 'Every family has a hero' is to be scored by Anirudh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).