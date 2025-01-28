Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): The 'Barbie' and 'Sex Education' actor Connor Swindells has joined the cast of 'The Entertainment System Is Down' which includes an ensemble cast of A-listers Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton, Kirsten Dunst and Tobias Menzies, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by Ruben Ostlund. Connor gained fame with the series 'Sex Education' in which he played the role of a gay person. Alongside Swindells, new additions to the film's cast include Daniel Webber from 'The Punisher', Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie and Lindsay Duncan from the film 'Birdman'.

The feature is set on a long-haul flight between England and Australia. When the entertainment system fails, passengers are forced to face the horror of being bored and conflicts -- personal and political -- bubble to the surface as per Variety.

The shooting of the film was started in Budapest. As per Variety, the film is set to shoot over 70 days through May of this year. The producers purchased a retired Boeing 747 specifically for the project.

The 'Entertainment System is Down' will mark director Ruben's second English-language film after Triangle which was one of the biggest hits at the box office. It also scored three Oscar nominations including for best picture.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Triangle of Sadness' also won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, a two-peat for Ostlund, who also took Cannes' top honour in 2017 for The Square.

'Sex Education' star Connor garnered headlines last year after he married the 'Peaky Blinder' actress Amber Anderson in a beautiful Celtic ceremony in the Scottish Highlands.

His onscreen father Alistair Petrie officiated the wedding of the actor. They were both seen in the series 'Sex Education'. Season four was released in 2023.

This British comedy follows the journey of teen sex therapist Otis Millburn (Asa Butterfield) and his friends as they attend a new school with an entirely different culture than they're accustomed to. Otis's love interest Maeve played by Emma Mackey was seen shifted to United States which further complicates the situation of their relationship in the series. (ANI)

