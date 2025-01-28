Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his first release of 2025 with Deva. A remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who also helmed the original. While the trailer hints at a faithful adaptation of the Malayalam film, albeit with a more mass-appeal approach, reports suggest that Andrrews has made significant changes, especially to the twist in the final act. ‘Deva’: Climax of Shahid Kapoor’s Movie Not Included in Scripts Shared With Its Cast – Reports.

How these changes will impact the film remains to be seen when Deva hits theatres on January 31, 2025. Thanks to the positive reception of the trailer and songs, the movie is expected to have a strong opening at the box office, potentially adding another hit to Shahid Kapoor's filmography.

Speaking of Shahid’s success, before Deva determines his next box office milestone, let’s revisit the top five highest-grossing films of his career at the Indian box office. Here’s the list, ranked in ascending order of collections, along with where you can stream them online.

5. Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab

India Box Office Collections: INR 60.33 crore

Abhishek Chaubey’s hard-hitting drama explores the drug abuse epidemic in Punjab, with Shahid Kapoor playing a drug-addicted rockstar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Udta Punjab is streaming on Netflix.

4. R… Rajkumar

Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor in R… Rajkumar

India Box Office Collections: INR 66.1 crore

Shahid Kapoor embraced the action-hero persona in this 2013 masala entertainer directed by Prabhu Deva. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead and Sonu Sood as the antagonist. Packed with action and dance numbers. R… Rajkumar is streaming on Jio Cinema.

3. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

India Box Office Collections: INR 80.88 crore

Released in 2024, this quirky romantic comedy saw Shahid Kapoor falling in love with a female android, played by Kriti Sanon. The refreshing storyline and an engaging soundtrack made it a delightful watch. Janhvi Kapoor also made a cameo appearance. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is streaming on Prime Video. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Faces Censor Cuts, 6-Second Kiss Scene Removed, Receives U/A Certificate?

2. Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

India Box Office Collections: INR 278.24 crore

This 2019 remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy marked the Bollywood debut of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film gave Shahid Kapoor his biggest solo success, with Kiara Advani starring opposite him in this controversial yet wildly popular romantic drama. Its soulful soundtrack also contributed to its massive success. Kabir Singh is streaming on Netflix.

1. Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat

India Box Office Collections: INR 302.15 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus features Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, the Rajput king married to Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati. Ranveer Singh plays the menacing antagonist, Alauddin Khilji. Padmaavat remains the highest-grossing film for both Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is streaming on Prime Video.

With Deva on the horizon, Shahid Kapoor aims to add another blockbuster to his impressive list. Whether it manages to shake up the rankings will be revealed soon enough.

