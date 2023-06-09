The craze for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has not ended yet. The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000+ screens. Pathaan OTT Release: Deleted Scenes From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Leak on Twitter; Fans Wonder Why SRK's Badass Return to JOCR Not in Theatrical Version (Watch Video).

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."

Pathaan in Russia:

Pathaan also saw superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo.