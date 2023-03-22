After a dream run at box office, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan released on Prime Video on March 22. As soon as the film was out on the OTT platform, fans of King Khan took to Twitter and shared deleted scenes from the movie online emphasising why it was not part of the theatrical release. The extended scene sees SRK as RAW agent returning to JOCR (Joint Operations and Covert Research). Check out Twitterati's reaction below. Pathaan Streaming Date and Time: Here's How You Can Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film Online on Prime Video.

'Pathaan Extended Cut'

Additional scenes in #Pathaan extended cut with timestamp: - Dimple Kapadia's discussion in flight - 1:10:00 - Pathaan's torture in Russian Prison - 1:10:16 - Pathaan's return to JOCR & discussing plan to catch Jim - 1:30:00 - Rubai being interrogated - 1:42:12#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6DQVEelLho — sohom 🍿 (@AwaaraHoon) March 21, 2023

Deleted 'Scene For All'

'Goosebumps'

#Pathaan Biggest Action Blockbuster of the Modern Era with 1 minutes extended version. Finally watching Pathaan on Prime 💥 This Scene Gives Me Goosebumps🥵#ShahRukhKhan #PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/OJwI5y4mO4 — Wasim (Fan) (@WasimSrkian02) March 22, 2023

'Swag'

