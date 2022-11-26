Madrid [Spain], November 26 (ANI): Colombian singer Shakira recently walked into murky waters with the Spanish authorities regarding taxation.

As per a report by TMZ, the "Whenever Wherever" singer was accused of failing to pay more than 14 million USD in income tax between 2012 and 2014.

Also Read | .@iamTinaDatta, @BhanotShalin Ke Gharwaale Aur @BeingSalmanKhan Nahi Hai @TouqeerSumbul Ke … – Latest Tweet by ColorsTV.

In response to the allegations, the 45-year-old filed legal docs in Spain, calling the allegation a "violation of her right to privacy" and a "smear campaign".

The "Loca" singer claims that she was not a resident of the west European country during the aforementioned period, as per a report by TMZ.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Tribute: Hero of Heroes Fest to Showcase His Iconic Movies in 20 Indian Cities.

During the period in question, the Grammy-winning songstress said that she was part of the American musical TV show 'The Voice' as a coach. She paid 10,141,075 USD to the US government in taxes.

According to Spanish law, the songstress would need to pay taxes on spending 183 days or more in the country. Shakira claims she was not in Spain for the required time, as per TMZ.

If convicted in the upcoming trial, the "Ojos Asi" singer might suffer 8-year imprisonment along with a 24 million USD fine.

But the singer's legal docs may work out in her favour.

They reveal that she had paid upwards of 90 million USD to the Spanish government. The docs also show that Shakira only declared herself as a tax resident of Spain in 2015, when she had settled with her family in the country, according to a report by TMZ.

According to the "Rabiosa" singer, the Spanish administration is also accusing her of payment failure in 2011, even though she remained in the country for merely 60 days due to her musical tour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)