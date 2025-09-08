The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 lit up UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7 with electrifying performances, powerful speeches and a star-studded winners list. Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s VMAs celebrated not just music but also the evolving culture that shapes it. From Lady Gaga’s Artist of the Year win to Ariana Grande’s multiple triumphs for Brighter Days Ahead. MTV VMAs 2025: BLACKPINK’s Rose Wins Song of the Year for Her Viral Hit ‘APT’, K-Pop Star Dedicates the Award to Her 16-Year-Old Self in Emotional Speech (Watch Video)

Rose and Bruno Mars Win Song of the Year – Watch Video

MTV VMAs 2025 Add New Fan-Voted Awards

MTV also introduced two new fan-voted categories like Best Pop Artist and Best Country emphasising its focus on diversity and letting fans play a bigger role in the music conversation, as reported by People.com. Here’s a detailed look at the biggest winner lists of the night:

Video of the Year: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga Song of the Year: Rose and Bruno Mars – APT. Best New Artist: Alex Warren Best Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter MTV Push Performance of the Year: KATSEYE – Touch (January 2025) Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile Best Pop: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead Best Hip-Hop: Doechii – Anxiety Best R and B: Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous Best Alternative: Sombr – Back to Friends Best Rock: Coldplay – All My Love Best Latin: Shakira – Soltera Best K-Pop: Lisa ft. Doja Cat and RAYE – Born Again Best Afrobeats: Tyla – Push 2 Start Best Country: Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet Best Long-Form Video: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead Video For Good: Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish Best Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us Best Editing: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie) Best Choreography: Doechii – Anxiety Best Visual Effects: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild Song of the Summer: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie) Best Group: BLACKPINK MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Taylor Swift Will Not Attend VMAs on September 7 As Singer Prepares for Release of Her New Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on October 3.

Sabrina Carpenter Dances in the Rain – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and More Light Up the Night

The night wasn’t just about awards it was a cultural celebration. Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Sabrina Carpenter set the stage on fire with show-stopping performances that captured the spirit of 2025. With a blend of chart-toppers, genre-defying collaborations and iconic moments, the VMAs reminded fans why music continues to shape identity, style and social conversation. MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Set for VMAs With American Rock Band Aerosmith and Yungblud.

Heartwarming Moment of Ariana Grande After Winning Best Pop – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).