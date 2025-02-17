Pop singer Shakira recently cancelled one of her shows in Peru due to an "abdominal issue". She was hospitalised amid her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. Shalira announced in a statement shared on Instagram stories, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," reported People. As per the doctor's advice, she decided to cancel her tour stop at the National Stadium of Peru. Her doctors, she wrote, "have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening." 80,000 Fans Gather for Shakira’s Electrifying Concert at MorumBIS in São Paulo; Videos of ‘Waka Waka’ Singer’s Performances Go Viral – WATCH.

"I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today," she mentioned, adding that she's "been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru, as per the outlet. She further shared that she hopes to be "well" enough to be released from the hospital and "able to perform" at her second Lima show. Shakira said her "team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you," while referring to the people who planned to attend her show, as per the outlet.

"Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," she concluded the statement before signing off: "Shak." She did not share any more specifics about the "abdominal issue," reported People.

Shakira Posts About Her Health Issues During 2025 World Tour

News of Shakira's hospitalization comes just days after she started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, the musician took home the Best Latin Pop Album award for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', which marked her first album in seven years. She dedicated the award to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country." GRAMMYs 2025 Winners: Beyoncé, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Others Bag Trophies – Here’s the Complete List of Recipients of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

"You are loved," the singer's acceptance speech continued. "You are worth it, and I will always fight with you. And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true 'sheroes.' So this is for you, too," according to People.